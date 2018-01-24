Gun Regulations Draw Overflow Crowd to Hearing

Nearly 1,000 people from law enforcement, gun rights groups, gun violence prevention groups, veterans, and Washington State residents signed in to support or oppose contested firearm bills heard on Monday, Jan. 15.

Hundreds lined up along the corridors of the Capitol’s Cherberg Building, where Senate bills are heard, and along exterior sidewalks to get into the hearing.

Packed into three filled hearing rooms, activists, lawmakers, and citizens heard five bills. Those under consideration included banning bump stocks and high capacity magazines, a measure to expand background checks for rifles, requirements for gun storage, and a bill to allow city governments to enact their own firearm regulations.

Bump stocks

Following the October 2017 mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas, bump stocks have been a national issue. Testimony for the bill proposing a ban on bump stocks, SB 5992 sponsored by Senator Kevin Van De Wege, D-Port Angeles, included words from a survivor of the shooting.

Seattle resident Emily Cantrell attended the concert with her financé. Cantrell said she heard what she thought were firecrackers until one woman fell next to her.

“We were sitting ducks with no way to fight back,” Cantrell said.

Van De Wege, a lifetime NRA member, said this type of attack could be prevented with the new legislation.



The Senate Law and Justice Committee heard two amendments to the proposed bump stock bill on Tuesday, Jan. 16. One changed the language of the bill from “trigger modification devices” to “bump fire stocks” using a narrower definition. The other amendment would not ban bump stocks but would require someone to obtain a background check before purchase. The committee rejected the second adjustment and advanced the bill with the first adjustment to the rules committee.

High capacity magazines

The Las Vegas shooter also reportedly used high capacity magazines, which SB 6049, sponsored by Senator David Frockt, D-Kenmore addresses. There are several exemptions to the high capacity magazine bill, including law enforcement, an inheritance from a family member, and licensed shooting ranges.

Frockt said none of the bills ban sale or possession of assault rifles in the state. He said SB 6049 would make Washington the tenth state including the District of Columbia to prohibit the sale of high capacity magazines. He also said that federal courts of appeal have upheld this type of legislation.

Background checks

Frockt also sponsors SB 5444, which calls for expanding background checks. Federal law requires a licensed firearms seller to run a background check on those who want to purchase a gun using the national instant criminal background check system or NICS database. In Washington state, a person who wants to own a pistol has to undergo more background checks than someone who wants to own a rifle or long gun. These extra checks for pistols include going through the Washington State Patrol database, the Department of Licensing for guns, and state and local mental health facilities.

SB 5444 proposes making the background check requirements the same for rifles as handguns.

Firearm Storage

Senator Guy Palumbo, D-Bothell is sponsoring SB5463 which mandates civil actions for firearm storage.

Local gun regulations

Senator Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle/Renton, is sponsoring SB 6146, the local gun regulations bill. She said she’s seen shell casings in a park near swing sets and wants to support communities facing a lot of gun violence.

All five gun regulation bills are sponsored by Democratic lawmakers.