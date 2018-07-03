Community Reads Book Chosen for 2018; ‘Danger Close’ Available at Library

This year’s KOOBDOOGA (read it backward) book selection is “Danger Close” by Amber Smith, a local woman who grew up right here in White Salmon.

The book details the captivating story of Smith’s training and fights to serve her country in the direct line of danger. In this incredible tale of heroism, humility, and high-octane feats of bravery, Smith learns how to perform and survive under extreme pressure, both in action against an implacable enemy and within the elite “boy’s club” of Army aviation. Trained as a Kiowa helicopter pilot, she flew both in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Free copies are now available at the front desk of the White Salmon Valley Community Library.

During October 2018, join The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. when they will sponsor a number of presentations and an art exhibit inspired by the book.

Specific details will be available soon.