Look, Learn, Discover at Maryhill Museum

Groups of all ages will find Maryhill Museum of Art to be engaging and fun, with several programs designed just for families.

A new partnership with The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library and the Fort Vancouver Regional Library System gives little ones and their families a chance to let their imaginations soar during a storytime in the museum galleries, surrounded by artwork.

Storytime at the Museum is offered at 11 a.m. on the following Saturdays: July 7 and July 21, Aug. 4 and 18, Sept. 1 and 15. The program includes free admission to the museum.

Older kids might like to try out the new Discover bags debuting this season. Inside you’ll find cards with activities and prompts for looking and learning about art on view. Look for the bags throughout the museum.

Need to stretch your legs? Venture outside to explore the museum grounds, including the outdoor sculpture garden, and views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge.



Did you know that Maryhill’s grounds are an official site on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail? The museum’s Native Plant Garden highlights plants collected by Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery during their 1805-1806 trek and interpretative panels explain Maryhill’s history, its 5,300-acre site, and other regional attractions.



Kids love to explore The Maryhill Overlook, a site-specific sculpture by renowned architect Brad Cloepfil. The 150-foot ribbon of concrete has openings that give capsule views of the surrounding landscape, transforming and shifting with light and perspective.

Don’t forget: travel a few miles east of the museum to see Sam Hill’s full-scale replica of England’s Stonehenge!