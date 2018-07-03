River Bandits Lose Title Tilt to Muckdogs at Nine-Team Wood Bat tourney in Reno

The Columbia Gorge River Bandits posted a 4-3 record and placed second last weekend at the Casey Yocom Wood Bat Invitational in Reno, Nevada.

Their overall record after the Reno tournament stood at 17-9. Next up for the River Bandits is a wood bat tournament in Blaine, July 15-17.

White Salmon played its seventh and final tournament game late Sunday afternoon, for first place. The Bandits led the Reno Muck-dogs 5-4 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth on passed balls.

The Muckdogs rallied in the bottom of the fifth for three runs off Bandits starter David Koester with back-to-back one-out home runs to left field. A two-run shot put Reno ahead 6-5 and a solo homer made it 7-5.

The Bandits scored in their first at-bat on Brandon Connell’s RBI groundout, which brought in Trenton Howard.

Reno countered with a three-run top of the first. After a pair of hit batsmen with two out, an error let the first run score. The Muckdogs followed with a two-run double that gave them a 3-1 lead.

Columbia Gorge tied the game at 3-all in the top of the third. Koester singled on a hard grounder to left with one away to drive in courtesy runner Payden Webster. Sean McMahon made it 3-3 with a flyball single to center that drove in Howard from third base.

Koester was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI in a game in which the Bandits produced six hits and held Reno to four.

McMahon, Carter Bennett, and Kegan Brasuell had White Salmon’s other hits.

Koester took the loss, despite throwing six innings of four-hit ball. He threw first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 28 batters he faced, struck out three and walked two.

Only three of Reno’s seven runs were earned runs due to three Columbia Gorge errors.

Bandits 2, Hardtke Baseball 0: Brandon Connell pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout and drove in one of White Salmon’s two runs in early Sunday afternoon action.

The Bandits tallied both runs in the top of the second in their rematch with Hardtke. Trenton Howard led off with a double and went to third when William Gross reached on an error.

Howard scored on Connell’s RBI groundout and Gross came home on Koester’s one-out double to left.

Connell cruised through the Hardtke lineup for seven innings. He struck out five and walked one, and stranded four base runners.

Koester went 2 for 4. Howard, Gross, and Payden Webster had White Salmon’s other hits.

Hardtke Baseball 2, Bandits 0: William Gross allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work during the River Bandits’ game that started at 11:30 Sunday morning.

Hardtke scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth inning (on a two-out double) and the fifth (one a two-out single).

The River Bandits mustered only three hits in their six at-bats. Gross, Sean McMahon, and Garrett Hogberg each had one hit.

White Salmon had the tying runs at third and first base with two out in the top of the seventh after McMahon led off with a single and advanced to third on Hogberg’s base hit.

The Bandits left six men on base, including runners at second in the third and fourth innings. Both runners moved into scoring position with one out in the at-bat and that’s where they stayed through the conclusion of the at-bat.

Bandits 11, Sun Devils 1: The River Bandits scored a second walk-off win, this time in six innings in their second of two Saturday games.

Davis Koester led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple. He scored on Sean Mc-Mahon’s double. McMahon took third on a passed ball, then came home with the deciding run on Carter Bennett’s infield single.

Koester won the decision after going four innings and allowing one earned run on five hits. Trenton Howard worked the last two innings and faced one batter over the minimum.

A seven-run second inning broke things open for the Bandits, who tacked on two runs in the fifth en route to a 10-run rule victory.

Koester led off with a single and scored the first run on an error. Carter Bennett singled with no outs to knock in McMahon with the second run.

White Salmon tallied the other five runs with two outs on a fielder’s choice, an error, Koester’s two-run single to left, and an RBI double to center by McMahon.

Koester went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored, while McMahon was 3 for 3 (two doubles) with two RBI and three runs.

Bennett was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Howard was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.

The Bandits finished with 10 hits and eight runs batted in. They left five runners on base.

Bandits 5, Storm 4: The Bandits won in walk-off style on Saturday morning against the team from Paradise.

Trenton Howard led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, and William Gross walked. A strikeout later, Howard still stood on third base, but Gross advanced to second on a passed ball. Koester walked to load the bases for Kegan Brasuell.

The Storm’s second baseman misplayed Brasuell’s hard grounder into an error that permitted Howard and Gross to score the tying and winning runs.

The Bandits took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Sean McMahon scored on an error following a single by Garrett Hogberg.

Kolby Riggleman singled to center with two away to drive in Adam Goodwillie and Hogberg, and make it 3-1.

Paradise scored twice in the top of the third (on a one-out, two-run homer) to even the score, then tallied one run on an error with one out in the sixth for a 4-3 lead.

Gross picked up the win in relief of Goodwillie, who pitched 52/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He allowed four runs (three earned), walked three, and struck out three.

Gross whiffed two, hit a batter, and walked one in 11/3 innings of one-hit scoreless relief.

In the seventh, Gross faced a bases-loaded jam with two out after hitting the lead-off batter and yielding a single before a sacrifice bunt moved both runners up. Following a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases.

Gross struck out the next batter on four pitches; the last two were strikes looking.

Brasuell and Riggleman both went 1 for 3 with two runs batted in. Howard was 2 for 3 with a run. The Bandits had six hits total.

Bandits 22, Cubs 9: Columbia Gorge led all the way in its second of two Friday games. The Bandits led 8-0 after two innings, 9-8 after three, then 12-8 and 15-8. They put the game away in the top of the seventh with a seven-run rally.

Davis Koester was 3 for 6 with a homer, a double, and seven RBI. William Gross went 4 for 4 with a double, five RBI, and three runs. Brandon Connell was 1 for 2 with a home run and four RBI, and Adam Goodwillie was 1 for 2 with a homer and two RBI.

Kolby Riggleman was 1 for 4 with a double, three runs, and one RBI. Garrett Hog-berg ended up 2 for 4 with two runs and two runs batted in.

Koester’s grand slam in the second inning made it 8-0.

Gross made it 12-8 in the fourth with a bases-clearing, three-RBI double with two outs. He added a two-run single in the fifth for a 15-8 lead.

Goodwillie homered on a full-count pitch in the fifth to make it 13-8.

Connell slugged a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to push the lead to 20-8.

Hogberg picked up the win in relief of Riggleman. He allowed five of Galena’s nine hits and one run (unearned) in 42/3 innings.

Dodgers 6, Bandits 1: White Salmon trailed 6-0 before scoring its only run in the bottom of the fourth inning of its Friday morning tournament opener.

Adam Goodwillie’s two-out double drove in Brandon Connell from second base and advanced Sean McMahon to third.

The Bandits totaled four hits to the San Leandro Dodgers’ seven. Only three of the Dodgers’ six runs were earned because of three Bandits.

Connell took the loss. He allowed all seven hits (one homer) and walked four in four innings.

Goodwillie, Davis Koester, and William Gross each pitched a hitless, scoreless inning in relief of Connell.