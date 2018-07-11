Bandits Fall Win Short of Championship Bracket at Bend

The Columbia Gorge River Bandits came within one win of qualifying for the championship bracket at last weekend’s West Coast Premier Tournament in Bend.

The Bandits went 2-2 in games played last Friday and Saturday. Their season record stood at 19-11 after the tournament.

SVS Elite eliminated the Bandits from championship contention in an early afternoon game on Saturday. SVS won the game in six innings, 11-8.

The Elite jumped on Columbia Gorge starter Adam Goodwillie in the top of the first inning for four runs on two hits, two errors and a batter hit by pitch.

SVS led 4-1 after one inning, 6-1 after two innings, and 9-4 after three full.

The Bandits made it 9-4 on a run-scoring double by Brandon Connell, a fielder’s choice, and an error.

They pulled within two runs at 9-7 with another three-run rally in the fourth.

Trenton Howard, who led off with a walk, scored on a double by William Gross. Both came home on Koester’s RBI double to left-center field to make it 9-6.

Ethan Perdue followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to bring in Koester with White Salmon’s seventh run.

Kegan Brasuell tallied their final run in the last of the sixth on Sean McMahon’s two-out RBI hit.

SVS outhit the Bandits, 11-8, in an error-filled game. The Bandits made seven errors and SVS committed five.

Koester went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI Connell was 2 for 3, and Gross was 1 for 3 with three runs and two stolen bases.

Kolby Riggleman and Garrett Hogberg each had one run batted in.

Goodwillie took the loss. He allowed seven hits and nine runs (four earned) in three innings and struck out three.

Bandits 9, Elite 1: The Bandits led 7-1 after three innings of their Saturday morning contest against City Baseball 18U Elite.

Brandon Connell went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI and threw a five-inning, a two-hit complete game in which he gave up an earned run. He struck out nine and walked three.

Davis Koester finished 3 for 3 with run-scoring singles in the first, third, and fifth frames.

Trenton Howard was 2 for 2 with three runs and two walks. William Gross was 1 for 4 with three runs.

Koester singled in the bottom of the first to drive in Howard with the game’s first run.

In the second, Connell made it 3-0 with a two-run double that knocked in Carter Bennett and Howard. Connell came home on Sean McMahon’s two-out RBI single.

It was more of the same for the Bandits in their third at-bat. Two runs scored on errors, and Koester ripped a run-scoring base hit to left field.

The Bandits got their final runs in the fifth on Connell’s double and Koester’s single. The runs clinched the win for White Salmon under the tournament’s scoring guidelines.

Tigers 9, Bandits 2: The Bandits trailed all the way in their seven-inning game Friday afternoon versus the ESC Tigers Gold 18U.

The Tigers, the visiting team on the scoreboard, pushed four runs across in the top of the first and led 4-1 after one inning and 5-1 after three.

Trenton Howard, William Gross, Brandon Connell, and Adam Goodwillie accounted for the River Bandits’ eight hits; each had two hits. Goodwillie produced the only extra-base hit: a one-out double in the fourth.

Connell recorded the team’s only run batted in, while Howard and Gross tallied the runs.

Gross made it 4-1 in the first when he scored on an error. How-ard came home in the fifth on Connell's RBI single.

Bandits 12, Crush 1: Adam Goodwillie doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead the River Bandits to a four-inning victory last Friday afternoon in their tournament opener against the Bothell Crush 18U.

Starter William Gross got the victory. The right-hander allowed three hits and an earned run in three innings. He struck out two and walked one.

David Koester gave up a hit and struck out two in his inning of relief. Moreover, the Bandits’ defense played error-free ball.

An eight-run first inning helped the Bandits break out early. They sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning and got their runs off five hits, a walk, two hit batters, and a pair of errors.

Koester, Sean McMahon (three runs), Ethan Perdue, Carter Ben-nett, and Kegan Brasuell each had one hit and one run batted in for the game. The team finished with nine hits.