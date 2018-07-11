Earth Camp Exploring World Ecology

Earth Camp at Riverside Church is a wonderful way for area children to learn how to care for creation.

This year’s camp will be held July 16 to 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverside Community Church in Hood River.

Every day at camp, kids explore ways they can make the world a better place, and are sent home with an eco-challenge every night. Challenges range from using reef-safe sunscreen to taking shorter showers, forgoing screen time in favor of outside time, and not buying one-time disposable cups.

“It’s inspiring how much the kids get into the challenges,” says Elaine Thompson, director of Earth Camp. “They want to make a difference, and we teach them that together we can. They also learn that they can vote with their dollar.”

This year, Earth Camp features a local beekeeper, who will educate the kids about how important bees are to our planet. There will also be an interactive class with bugs, animal mask making, and cooperative games. The theme revolves around “Noah’s Ark”, and the promise we all must make to care for Earth.

Kids entering kindergarten through 5th grade are welcome, and there are plenty of middle/teen counselors to be with them as camp incorporates art, healthy snacks, gardening, yoga, and song.

This year, Earth Camp will also be taking a special offering for Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue. Lauren Gray, who volunteers with CGCR, will be bringing a rescued cat for the campers to see, and we will hear about the organization’s mission.

To find out more about Earth Camp, you can go to www.riversideucc.com and follow the links to Nurture Your Children. You can register by contacting rcc@gorge.net or just show up any or all of the days.

The camp is $75 for the week, with scholarships available.