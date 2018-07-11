White Salmon Enterprise Logo

News and information from our partners

Washington State Fire Mobilization

On July 6, Klickitat County residents watched from the State Route 14 rest area near Lyle as flames jumped along I-84 near the Memaloose rest area. The cause of that fire is unknown. Meanwhile, Forest Service firefighters responded to a small hotspot from the Eagle Creek Fire near Herman Creek. Two engines and a ground crew from the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area suppressed the flare-up. See reports below.

Samantha Bakke
On July 6, Klickitat County residents watched from the State Route 14 rest area near Lyle as flames jumped along I-84 near the Memaloose rest area. The cause of that fire is unknown. Meanwhile, Forest Service firefighters responded to a small hotspot from the Eagle Creek Fire near Herman Creek. Two engines and a ground crew from the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area suppressed the flare-up. See reports below.

As of Wednesday, July 11, 2018

﻿

State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Mile Marker 119 Fire, located in Klickitat County, west of the Town of Roosevelt.

The Mile Marker 119 was burning in brush and grass. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 3, 2018, at 12 p.m. at the request of Chief Earl Snyder, Klickitat County Fire District 9.

The Mile Marker 119 Fire started on July 3, 2018, at 8:32 a.m. This fire was estimated at 500 acres and was threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. The fire has no evacuations and the cause is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered 1 Wildland Strike Team and 4 Hand Crews. The fire was managed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Mile Marker 119 Fire.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)