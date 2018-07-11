Washington State Fire Mobilization

State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Mile Marker 119 Fire, located in Klickitat County, west of the Town of Roosevelt.

The Mile Marker 119 was burning in brush and grass. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 3, 2018, at 12 p.m. at the request of Chief Earl Snyder, Klickitat County Fire District 9.

The Mile Marker 119 Fire started on July 3, 2018, at 8:32 a.m. This fire was estimated at 500 acres and was threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. The fire has no evacuations and the cause is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered 1 Wildland Strike Team and 4 Hand Crews. The fire was managed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray was activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Mile Marker 119 Fire.