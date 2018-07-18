Intermediate School Hires New Principal

It may be the middle of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t think ahead about the coming school year. For students at Wallace & Pricilla Stevenson Intermediate School (WPSIS) that means finding out who their new school principal will be.

The Enterprise caught up with Brain Fraser via email to get know him and find out a bit about the coming school year.

Fraser grew up near the Lynnwood and Everett areas north of Seattle and attended the University of Washington, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. Fraser later attended Pacific Lutheran University, receiving his master’s in instructional leadership as well as his principal credential.

Fraser started his career as an education volunteer with the United States Peace Corps and taught at a school in Madagascar. After which, he taught band and music for six years in the La Conner School District, where he eventually became a district administrator. In 2016, he became the assistant principal at Sultan Elementary School, in Sultan.

When asked if he has ever been to or even heard of White Salmon before this opportunity, Fraser said, “It had been on my list of places to visit for some time, and my wife and I actually spent our spring break in the area this year. Admittedly we stayed in Hood River, but we were enchanted with the area and jumped on the chance to move down here when the opportunity arose. We are both excited to live in such a beautiful place (she is from Ohio) and are looking forward to exploring a new region together.”

Fraser is a member of the Association of Washington School Principals and learned about this position through its job posting board.

This will be Fraser’s first time as a full-fledged school principal and he is excited about the challenge.



“As Sultan Elementary is about twice as large as Stevenson Intermediate, and I was involved in all aspects of leadership as the assistant principal, I don’t expect the scope of the job to be very different, but I am excited to fully take the helm in this new role,” said Fraser.

WPSIS was created to address issues with overcrowding at Whitson Elementary School. The intermediate school serves grades 4-6 and shares space with Henkle Middle School in addition to holding classes in portable units. The idea of intermediate schools is becoming more commonplace in crowded and growing school districts all over the country. The Enterprise asked Fraser what he thinks about the concept.

“I think it is a wonderful and creative solution. In addressing the class sizes for the primary grades, it also provides unique opportunities for the intermediate level students and I hope it can make the transition to middle school much smoother. More than anything else though, I am glad it was a decision made with the students best interest in mind and a willingness to get creative about building space and staffing instead of letting that be a barrier. That speaks volumes to the values of the school and community,” said Fraser.