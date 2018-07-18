Juried Show Featuring More Than 40 Artists Painting in the Gorge

Beginning July 30, more than 40 artists will descend on the region – easels, paint, and brushes in hand – searching for the perfect vista from which to capture the awesome beauty of the Columbia River Gorge. The artists, hailing from the Pacific Northwest and from around the country, will be taking part in the 14th annual Pacific Northwest Plein Air event hosted by Maryhill Museum of Art.



During the four-day plein air paint out, artists will select their own vantage points to paint the vast, wild beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. And what a smorgasbord to choose from! Stunning views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River, vineyards, snowy Cascade peaks, waterfalls and parched, high desert plateaus are just a few of the inspiring views artists will find. Artists will also be invited to paint on Maryhill’s grounds, giving museum visitors a closer look at plein air artists at work.

Event founder and artist Cathleen Rehfeld Meyers, who lives in Hood River, started the Pacific Northwest Plein Air event as a way to bring artists to the Columbia River Gorge. “It’s an amazingly beautiful place, with an incredibly diverse landscape to paint.”

A plein air figure painting workshop on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art, taught by artist Randall Sexton, will be offered on Friday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (See details below.)

An opening and artist reception, featuring works created during the paint-out, will take place Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Maryhill Museum of Art. The public is invited to view and purchase “fresh” paintings and meet the artists.

Paintings will remain on view and available for purchase through Aug. 25. Proceeds support Maryhill Museum of Art.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

July 30 – Aug. 2 — all day

Pacific Northwest Plein Air Paint Out

Artists spend four days painting at various locations throughout the Columbia River Gorge, including on the grounds of Maryhill.

Friday, Aug. 3 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workshop: Painting Plein Air Figures in the Garden at Maryhill

Enjoy a day of figure painting en plein air on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art. This full-day workshop is led by artist and teacher Randall Sexton, one of the premier contemporary California landscape painters working today. Known for his use of color and expressive brushwork in oil paintings of everyday scenes, Sexton has a reputation for being an educator as well as a fine artist. He taught drawing, painting, and composition at the San Francisco Academy of Art until 2005, and now leads private workshops around the country.

Cost: $170; limited to 17 participants. The student is expected to bring their own easel (plein air set-up) and supplies (confirmation and supply list will be emailed upon registration). To register, call Maryhill Museum of Art at 509-773-3733, ext. 27, or email steve@maryhillmuse um.org.

Saturday, Aug. 4 — 5 to 7 p.m.

Opening Reception

The public is invited to view the paintings artists created in plein air, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and light hors-d'oeuvres. Artwork will be available for purchase. Awards will be given in a number of categories, including “Best Sky,” “Best Mountain,” “Best Water,” “Historic Columbia River Highway Award,” “Maryhill Museum Award,” and a museum purchase award.