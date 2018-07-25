Craig Morgan Headlining Hood River County Fair on July 28

Country music star, Craig Morgan, performs live at Hood River County Fairgrounds July 28.

Featuring hit singles from his new album “A Whole Lot More”, as well as country fan favorites’, That’s what I love about Sunday, Bonfire and International Harvester, Morgan will deliver a powerhouse performance you won’t want to miss.

Popular local entertainer, Brewers Grade Band, will open for Morgan, bringing its unique brand of Northwest Country music to the crowd. Bring a blanket and cozy up on the lawn in front of the stage or grab a seat in the bleachers for a premium view of the bands.

July 25-28, Hood River County Fairgrounds presents “Rides, Games and Country Things.” Hood River Fair has expansive grounds for exhilarating carnival rides and games, animal attractions, a large variety of local food vendors, horse events and ample parking. Large buildings on-site will feature art, photography, and craft exhibit entries from locals of all ages.

At Hood River County Fairgrounds, there’s something for everyone during fair week! Peruse local business booths for information, fun games, and prizes.

The kids will enjoy a puppet show, a magician, a pirate show with special times during the day, and fun fair treats served at a variety of local food vendors on site. Show your support for FFA farm animals and showings and check out scheduled horse riding events throughout the week.

The Hood River Fair daily schedule is as follows:

Dancing horses, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Event: Ranch Sorting, July 26, (clinic 4 p.m., competition 7:30 p.m.)

Hispanic Band, July 27, (Faraones Del Norte at 7:30 p.m. and LA TROPA CHICANA at 9:30 p.m.)

Ranch Sorting, July 28, (clinic 9 a.m., competition 12 p.m.)

Brewers Grade Band, July 28, 7 p.m.

Craig Morgan, July 28, 8:15 p.m.

Carnival ride bracelets are $25 at the carnival.

Visit hoodriverfair.org for more information.