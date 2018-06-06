Lyle Schools, Volunteer Firemen Partner to Provide Job Training

There is an unusual new opportunity available for Lyle Community Schools students interested in exploring a career in emergency medical services or firefighting.

The Lyle Volunteer Fire Department has developed a cadet program that will allow students who participate to earn Career and Technical Education (CTE) credits.

The Fire Cadet program provides a realistic introduction to fire and medical services careers, including wildland firefighting and rescue training. Hazardous materials training will be limited to classroom training and students will not participate in some aspects of training, such as interior live fire extinguishment.

Students will do more than train, they’ll also participate in field trips and social functions. Following training, cadet firefighters will have the opportunity to directly participate in wildland and structure firefighting, fire prevention, parades and special events.

After turning 18, Cadets will be invited to apply to Lyle Fire and Rescue as a regular volunteer firefighter and finish their training to become state-certified as an NFPA Firefighter I. They can also enroll in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program. These skills can translate to part-time or full-time jobs in fire and emergency services.

In order to be part of the Cadet program, students must be at least 16 years old and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher throughout the program. They should also be physically active, energetic and willing to learn new skills; be able to pass a district-supplied physical and drug screen; and maintain a 75% attendance at department trainings, which occur twice a month on Thursday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m.

“We welcome the addition of new CTE opportunities for our students. Creative partnerships with local business and industry is one way to stretch our district dollars as far as possible to create maximum opportunities for our kids,” Superintendent Andrew Kelly says.