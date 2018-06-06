MVP: Columbia High’s Kathirin Hylton Earned Reputation as One of the Most Feared Hitters in 1A Trico League Fastpitch

During a 1A Trico League fastpitch doubleheader last month, La Center intentionally walked Columbia High clean-up hitter Kathirin Hylton eight consecutive times in nine plate appearances.

The intentional free passes came after Hylton belted the first pitch she saw leading off the top of the second inning over the center field fence for a home run.

Hylton, who led the Bruins to a program-record 15 wins in 2018 and a second-straight Southwest District tournament appearance, capped her four-year CHS career last month by winning the Trico League’s Most Valuable Player Award, per voting by coaches.

Coach of the Year honors went to Bruins Coach Kaylene Herman.

Senior outfielder Cristani Coe and freshmen infielders Mya Aman and Rylee Kona received First Team recognition.

Hylton, moreover, made the Second Team at catcher. Senior Amanda Waldron and junior Gracie Vaughan landed spots on the Second Team infield.

Hylton batted a team-best .654 this past season, collecting 34 hits in 52 at-bats, in 23 games. Twenty of her hits went for extra bases: 10 doubles, five triples, and five home runs. She was second on the Bruins with 26 runs batted in, stole 37 bases in 38 attempts, and led the way with a .780 on-base percentage (thanks, in great part, to 28 bases on balls).

Coe hit .540 in 2018 with 19 RBI and 25 runs scored and was a perfect 36-for-36 in stolen-base attempts.

Aman batted .539 and led CHS with 41 hits (one homer) and 48 stolen bases in 50 attempts. She tied Waldron for the team lead in runs scored (37). Aman was one of four players to play in all 24 games.

Kona was the top run producer on the Bruins in her rookie campaign, with 27 RBI in 24 games. She finished second in batting average (.644, with 12 extra-base hits, one homer) and on-base percentage (.747). She also stole 36 bases without being caught

Waldron hit .426 with two home runs among her 13 extra-base hits. She produced 20 RBI and stole 30 bases in 33 attempts from her No. 2 position in the lineup.

Vaughan ranked third in RBI with 25 and in average at .569. She hit 10 doubles and one triple in 65 at-bats and scored 32 runs. On the bases, Vaughan racked up 34 steals in 38 attempts.