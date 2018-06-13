CHS Graduates Net Almost $330K in Scholarships

During Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 5, in Miller Memorial Gym in White Salmon, Columbia School’s Class of 2017 students received scholarships and other monetary awards totaling just under $330,000.
AWARDS
Columbia High School Outstanding Senior Athletes: William Gross and Kathirin Hylton.
Columbia High School Top 7% of Graduating Class: Conner Black, Haley Blair, Adam Bullard, Leah Glasser, William Gross, Jaime Lewis, Rachel Luther, Nora Robison, and Giulia Terrana.
SCHOLARSHIP
RECIPIENTS
Trevor Avon - 8th grade Stevenson Memorial, $500.
Haley Blair - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; Soroptimist Youth Citizenship Award, $800.
Adam Bullard - Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.
Kaylee Cooper - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; Wayne M. Henkle MD, $1,500; Washington State Opportunity, $22,500.
Reed Davis - University of San Francisco-Provost Scholarship, $72,000.
Leah Glasser - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; Soroptimist Youth Citizenship Award, $1,200; White Salmon Lions, $1,000; Columbia River Fellowship for Peace, $500; Margaret Glader Memorial, $500; Elmer Lofgren Memorial, $500; University of Missouri-Horatio Alger, $10,000; University of Missouri-Mark Twain, $7,000.
Adam Goodwillie - Mount Marty Community College-Athletic Scholarship, $13,500.
Bailey Gowen - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; White Salmon Lions, $1,000.
Brooke Gowen - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; White Salmon Lions, $1,000.
Monica Granados - Mt. Adams Orchards/Underwood Fruit Scholarship, $10,000.
Jack Griffin - University of Idaho-Western Undergrade Exchange, $54,816.
William Gross - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; White Salmon/Bingen Rotary, $500; Mt. Adams Elks Lodge, $1,000; Grays Harbor Community College-Athletic Scholarship, $700.
Caitlyn Hill - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Soroptimist Youth Citizenship Award, $500; 8th grade Henkle Memorial, $500.
Kathirin Hylton - Clackamas Community College- Athletic Scholarship, 5,022.
Jaime Lewis - Doris Givan Memorial, $500; White Salmon Lions, $1,000; Margaret Glader Memorial, $500; Wayne & Dorothy Henkle Memorial, $1,000.
Declan Liddiard - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; White Salmon Lions, $1,000; Camp Columbia/Blake Memorial, $3,000; 8th grade Wayne and Dorothy Henkle Memorial, $500; White Salmon Education Assoc./Gerald Miller Memorial, $1,000; Austin Jennings Bucklin Memorial Scholarship, $500; Gail Larsen Sportsmanship Award, $500.
Rachel Luther - Doris Given Memorial, $500; Elmer Lofgren Memorial, $500; Mt. Adams Elks Lodge, $1,000; Elks Most Valuable Student, $2,000; Washington State Opportunity Scholarship, $22,500; Boddinghouse Memorial, $500; P.E.O Sisterhood, $1,000; White Salmon Steelheaders, $500; University of Washington-Ferguson Scholarship, $7,500.
Andrea Ochoa-Solorio - White Salmon Lions, $1,000; Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus, $1,000.
Kaycee Radke - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Given Memorial, $500; Margaret Glader Memorial, $500; Elmer Lofgren Memorial, $500; White Salmon/Bingen Rotary; $500; Republic Services, $10,000; American Red Cross, $250.
Nora Robison - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Boddinghouse Memorial, $500.
Lewis Rowlen - Doris Givan Memorial, $500; Anderson Perry & Associates, $750.
Ramiro Salguero - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Margaret Glader Memorial, $500; Angeline Stevenson Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,000.
Giulia Terrana - Columbia High School Alumni Assoc. CASPE Scholarship, $2,500; Doris Givan Memorial, $500; Margaret Glader Memorial, $500; Esther Pearce Memorial, $750; Western Washington University-President’s Award, $3,000.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment