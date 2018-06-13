Great Gift Grows into Vintage Quilt Festival

The spark of an idea in a generous heart has blossomed into this Saturday’s Vintage Quilt Festival at the High Prairie Community Center.

On Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., over 70 vintage quilts will be on display at the High Prairie Community Center and will be available for sale through raffles, silent auction, and direct sale.

Festival-goers will enjoy live music throughout the day. There will also be food for sale and a variety of craft and other vendors.

Diane Cazalet is the woman behind this great idea. She has lived on High Prairie for many years and loves the way community members look beyond differences in background and outlook to work together, help each other in times of need, and maintain a vibrant and active community.

In an open letter, she wrote, “I have been so impressed with the positive energy I feel from so many of my neighbors and friends here. I have stage four breast cancer and have been receiving treatment for over two and a half years. I have spent a lot of time thinking about what is most important to me. I want to do what I can to “pay forward” the good neighbors who have been so kind and generous.”

Cazalet looked at her long-time collection of vintage quilts and saw a way to give back to the community she loves. She began talking to friends about the possibility of creating an event to sell, raffle, and auction off her collection as a fundraiser for the High Prairie Fire District #14 and the High Prairie Community Center. The result is this Saturday’s festival.

“I invite my neighbors and all communities around us to come out,” she wrote. “Bring your families and friends for this special event and soak up the warmth and kindness of your neighbors, and most of all have fun.”

The High Prairie Community Center is located at 701 Struck Road, just off Centerville Highway outside of Lyle. (Follow the signs.) For more information go to www.highprairie.us.