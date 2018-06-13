WS Library Rocking with Reading Program

Get ready to “rock out” with your local library. Children, teens, and adults can have fun and earn rewards with the Summer Reading program at Fort Vancouver Regional Library District branches and bookmobiles.

This year’s theme – “FVRLibraries Rock!” – once again encourages participants of all age levels to make reading a habit through fun prizes for reading or attending library events throughout the district.

Readers of all ages log each day that they read or attend a library program. Youth (ages 0-18) earn a prize and an entry in the district-wide grand prize drawing for their age groups for every 15, 30 and 45 days logged. For adults, they also earn grand prize entries for every 15, 30 and 45 days logged.

This year, participants can also earn an extra entry into the grand prize drawing by doing activities on their game board such as writing a poem, making musical instruments, accessing music through the library, or making a meal.

Grand prize winners among the four age groups (early learning, kids, teens, and adults) will receive a $100 Barnes & Noble gift card and two readers in each age group will win a $50 gift card.

This year, Summer Reading starts on Friday, June 15, and runs through Aug. 15.

Beginning June 15, sign-ups and reading logs will be available online through www.fvrl.org/summer-reading. Participants can sign up in FVRLibraries or remotely on the website.

There are no fees for participating in the library district’s activities, events or reading program rewards.