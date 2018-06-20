River Bandits Post 3-2 Weekend Mark on Moses Lake Trip

The Columbia Gorge River Bandits registered a 3-2 record last weekend at the 2018 Ed McNamara Baseball Tournament in Moses Lake.

The Bandits played Mt. Spokane on Sunday for the tournament championship but lost 19-8.

The Bandits lost their opening game to the Spokane Crew, 5-3, last Fri-day after falling behind 3-0 in the first four innings.

They regrouped with a 4-3 win Friday over the Moses Lake Walleyes in which they scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

In their lone game on Saturday, the Columbia River Gorge crew defeated Mt. Spokane, 4-1.

The Bandits split two games on Sunday, beating the Spokane Crew, 12-2, before dropping the title game rematch with Mt. Spokane.

Their record after the tournament stood at 9-3. They were set to play a double-header at Long-view on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to travel to Selah today for a tournament that runs through Sunday.

It’s the River Bandits last in-state tune-up be-fore leaving for a four-day tournament in Reno, Nevada, June 28-July 1.

Crew 5, Bandits 3: The Bandits got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning to pull within 3-1. They added two runs in the sixth that cut into a 5-1 deficit.

Spokane outhit White Salmon, 13-7. The Bandits left nine on base.

Garrett Hogberg tallied the Bandits’ line run batted in while going 1 for 3.

Jordan Trout and Davis Koester each had two hits and scored one run.

Starting pitcher Adam Goodwillie took the loss. He surrendered 12 singles and one double, and five runs (four earned) in five innings.

Each team committed one error in the seven-in-ning contest.

Bandits 4, Walleyes 3: White Salmon scored the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bandits led 2-1 after one inning, 3-1 after two, and 3-2 at the end of three innings.

Moses Lake tied it up in the fifth with an earned run off reliever Garrett Hogberg, who got the win in relief of starter Kolby Riggleman. Hog-berg gave up all three Walleye hits.

Davis Koester pitched a perfect seventh for the save.

Brandon Connell had the team’s lone run batted in. He got it with a sacrifice fly. He also scored a run.

William Gross had three of White Salmon’s six hits and scored one of its runs. He also had two of its eight stolen bases.

Trenton Howard, Ad-am Goodwillie, and Pay-den Webster each had one hit.

Garrett Clark chipped in a run scored and two stolen bases.

Bandits 4, Mount Spokane 1: All five runs came home in the fourth inning of White Salmon’s third tournament game.

Trenton Howard put the Bandits on top with a three-run double. That was one of two hits the Bandits got in the game.

Garrett Hogberg had the other.

Winning pitcher Willi-am Gross threw six innings of six-hit ball. He walked two and struck out seven. The run he al-lowed was unearned.

Brandon Connell pitch-ed the seventh. He work-ed around a walk to pick up the save.

Bandits 12, Crew 2: White Salmon avenged its first-round loss with a five-inning, 10-run rule victory.

The win thrust the Ban-dits into the champion-ship game against Mt. Spokane.

Davis Koester and Ad-am Goodwillie each batted in two runs in support of starting pitcher Brandon Connell.

Connell went 2 for 3 with a double, a run, an RBI, and two stolen bases. Goodwillie was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

Trenton Howard and William Gross both got on base three times via walks, stole two bases, and scored two runs.

Jordan Trout ended up 1 for 2 with two runs.

The Bandits finished with six hits, left six on base, and committed two errors.

Connell allowed two hits and struck out eight in five innings. The two runs he allowed in the top of the first inning were both unearned.

White Salmon pushed three runs across in its half of the first, added on six more in the third, and secured the 10-run win by tacking on three in the fifth.

Mt. Spokane 19, Ban-dits 8: Defensive lapses marked the Bandits’ re-match with Mt. Spokane in the championship.

The Bandits committed eight errors in blowing an 8-3 lead in the last three innings of the seven-inn-ing contest.

White Salmon scored four runs in the bottom of the third, gave up three in the top of the fourth, and extended its lead to 8-3 with another four-spot in the bottom of the fourth.

The game got away from the Bandits in the sixth. Mt. Spokane scored eight runs to take a 12-8 lead. It tallied seven more in the seventh to stretch its lead to double digits.

Starter Davis Koester held Mt. Spokane to four runs through five innings but couldn’t get out of the sixth unscathed.

He gave up seven hits and six runs (two earned) overall before giving way to Adam Goodwillie with no outs in the sixth.

Goodwillie ended up taking the loss after recording only two outs in the sixth. He got tagged for six runs (one earned) and four hits before Kol-by Riggleman got the call from the bullpen.

Koester (2 for 3) and Brandon Connell (1 for 2, two walks) both knocked in a pair of runs.

Carter Bennett (2 for 2), Payden Webster (1 for 2), Trenton Howard (1 for 3), and William Gross (1 for 3) all scored twice.

The Bandits got outhit by Mt. Spokane, 19-9. The Bandits left seven on base, Mt. Spokane nine.

Dugout notes: Bandits Coach John Hallead has been impressed by his starting pitching through the team’s first 12 games (with 24 to go).

“Our pitching has been outstanding so far, with Brandon Connell, Davis Koester, and William Gross leading the way,” Hallead said.

Connell has thrown 16 innings with 25 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Koester has 10 strikeouts in 141/3 innings, with a 1.95 ERA. Gross has a 2.00 ERA after 14 innings with 14 Ks.

Adam Goodwillie has given the team 11 innings, with nine strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA.

Hallead also has been able to give a combined 19 innings to two young-er hurlers, Garrett Hog-berg and Kolby Riggle-man. He has been doing so “in hopes of developing them into varsity pitchers next spring.”

“Although their combined ERA is around 5.00, they have been able to adjust to more experienced batting lineups and improved consistently.”