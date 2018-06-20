United Way Fundraiser Coming to Bingen Point

For the first time in 20 years, the Port of Klickitat is allowing an event to take place at Bingen Point.

On June 23, United Way of the Columbia River Gorge will be holding a fundraising event at the Point. United Way works with local, state, and federal aid agencies to provide resources for those in need in Gorge communities. This year, United Way has raised and allocated close to $250,000 to local aid programs like Meals on Wheels, Senior Services, and Backpacks for Kids.

“We have three councils that cover five counties in the Gorge. Each council holds a fundraising event, this will be the first time for the Klickitat/Skamania County Council to hold an event in Klickitat County,” said Klickitat/Skamania County Council President Doug Comstock in an interview with The Enterprise.

The event will be a two-fold opportunity: a fundraiser for a great cause like United Way, and a test for the Port of Klickitat to see if it can host a successful and safe event on the point.

“If the event is successful, the port will consider holding more events there, which will be good for this side of the river and for Bingen as well,” said Comstock.

The Rock the Point event is an all-day affair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Representatives from the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association will be conducting demonstrations on how to windsurf, kiteboard, canoe, kayak, sail small boats and stand up paddleboard on the river, and encourage people to come and participate. Starting at 6 p.m., local band Willy & Nelson will take the stage as part of the live music element followed by The Henry Cooper Band to close the night out. There will be a beer garden with brews from Double Mountain Brewing and food vendors from Bingen’s own El Riconcito and The Local Grind from Portland.

“We recommend that people bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit an enjoy the music. Also, no dogs will be allowed inside the event area,” said Comstock.

The event area will be blocked off, however, there will be space for folks to sit and enjoy a picnic and bring their dogs outside the blocked off areas. Parking will be available in both the Insitu and Zepher Inc parking lots.

“We are so thankful to Insitu for allowing us to use their parking space and encouraging the event. They have done a lot of work with United Way in the past,” said Comstock.

Tickets cost $20 and are available on site or you can purchase them from the Edward Jones office in Bingen or at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River.