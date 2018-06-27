Maryhill Winery Earns Winemaker of the Year Award

Maryhill Winery wins winemaker of the year award

Winemaker Richard Batchelor of Washington’s Maryhill Winery earned the 2018 Winemaker of the Year trophy at the annual Indy International Wine Competition.

The award is given to the winery and winemaker that win the most gold medals by brand at the competition, which was held June 6 to 7 at Purdue University. This marks the second time in six years that Batchelor has won the trophy.

This year, Maryhill took home the following top honors:

• Best of Class, 2015 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

• Double Gold, 2015 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Franc

• Double Gold, 2015 Malbec

• Double Gold, 2015 Painted Hills Dolcetto

• Double Gold, 2016 Winemaker’s Red

Receiving a total of 53 medals, Maryhill was also honored with 12 Golds, 30 Silver, 6 Bronze medals.

Maryhill Winery is owned and operated by Craig and Vicki Leuthold, who are proud to offer award-winning wines at an affordable price.

“One of the ongoing objectives of the Indy International Wine Competition is to help winemakers understand the varied tastes of today’s wine drinkers,” said Craig Leuthold. “The number of medals that Richard received this year is a testament to his ability to make complex, high-quality wines that are accessible to a wide range of people.”

Batchelor, a native New Zealander, came to Maryhill in 2009 from Napa Valley. “It’s an honor to be recognized by a panel of international judges across multiple categories,” he said. “As a winemaker, I could not ask for a more exceptional region of the country in which to work. The variety of grapes and quality of the growers allow me to focus my efforts on timing the grape harvest at the optimal time and improving upon our diverse portfolio of wines.”

Maryhill Winery is one of Washington’s largest wineries, producing 80,000 cases annually. Unlike many of its competitors who produce a few types of wines, Maryhill sources more than 30 unique varietals of grapes to produce more than 50 wines.

The company is distributed in select markets throughout the United States and welcomes visitors to two tasting rooms — one in the Gorge and one in downtown Spokane.

The Indy International Wine Competition annually draws nearly 2,000 wine entries, commercial and amateur, from around the world. In addition to industry professionals and experts, the competition attracts wine writers, chefs, distributors, and sommeliers. Maryhill Winery has received a total of 110 Indy International Wine Competition medals since 2013, the first year it began attending the event.

“We always take these competitions seriously and learn from them,” Batchelor said. “Since winning the Winemaker of the Year Award in 2013, we’ve worked hard to remain one of Washington’s top-producing wineries without losing quality.”