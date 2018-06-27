River Bandits Take Thrid at Edwards Classic in Selah

A 9-2 victory on Sun-day earned the Columbia Gorge River Bandits third place in their most recent baseball tournament.

The Bandits defeated the North Idaho Black Sox by that score in the consolation final of the four-day Brent Edwards Tournament in Selah.

The Bandits finished the tournament with a 3-2 record. Their overall record heading into this weekend’s Casey Yocom Invitational in Reno, Ne-vada stood at 13-6.

Bandits 8, West Valley (Yakima) 0: Davis Koester pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout on June 21 in the Bandits’ tournament opener.

Koester walked two and struck out three in the abbreviated five-inning game.

Trenton Howard went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs batted in.

Sean McMahon was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Payden Webster was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Jordan Trout (two runs) and Ethan Perdue each knocked in one run.

Koester was 1 for 3 with the team’s only extra-base hit, a double.

Black Sox 2, Bandits 1: Adam Goodwillie was a tough-luck loser in the Bandits’ second game on June 21.

Goodwillie scattered nine hits and allowed two earned runs in six innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

At the plate, the Bandits mustered three hits in seven at-bats.

Kegan Brasuell went 1 for 3 with a double and scored his team’s lone run in the top of the second on a wild pitch.

North Idaho tallied the tiebreaking run on a single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Consecutive singles and a balk created the scoring opportunity.

Bandits 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Sean McMahon scored from third base on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth inning for the only run in the June 22 encounter.

McMahon doubled to lead off the frame and moved to third on a fielder’s choice.

William Gross pitched a complete-game shutout for the Bandits en route to the win. He threw seven innings of four-hit ball, walked one, and struck out seven.

Gross and Adam Goodwillie (double) had the Bandits’ other hits. Gross also tallied two stolen bases.

Peppers 4, Bandits 2: In June 23 semifinal action, the Bandits trailed all the way after yielding four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

They got two back in the fourth on an RBI single by Kegan Brasuell that drove in Ethan Perdue, who led off with a single.

Adam Goodwillie accounted for the second run when he took third, then came home an error by Yakima’s left fielder.

Kolby Riggleman made the start for White Salmon but lasted only 22/3 innings before giving way to Garrett Hogberg.

Hogberg allowed two hits and a walk, with one strikeout, in 31/3 frames. Riggleman gave up two hits and two walks; none of the four runs charged to him were earned.

Goodwillie had two of the Bandits’ five hits (one a double).

Bandits 9, Black Sox 2: Adam Goodwillie and Kolby Riggleman both drove in two runs to back the three-hit pitching of Davis Koester.

Goodwillie was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Riggle-man went 2 for 4.

Jordan Trout and Seanb McMahon both were 2 for 4. McMahon hit a triple and scored twice.

Ethan Perdue and Kegan Brasuell each had one RBI.

All told, the Bandits outhit the Black Sox, 12-3.

Koester gave up earned runs in the first and sixth innings, struck out four, and didn’t walk anybody in seven innings.

The Bandits tied the score a 1-1 when Trenton Howard came in from third on a passed ball with two outs. Gross gave the Bandits a second run when he scored on an error by North Idaho’s catcher during the same at-bat.

White Salmon increased its lead to 6-1 in the third on one-out, two-RBI single by Goodwillie that scored Koester and Mc-Mahon.

Riggleman followed a batter later with a run-scoring single that drove in Goodwillie.

Bandits 6-4, at Long-view 0-12: It was pitching by the committee in the Bandits’ June 19 doubleheader.

Adam Goodwillie, Kol-by Riggleman, and Ethan Perdue combined on a complete-game four-hitter in the first game.

The win went to Riggleman because the Bandits’ scored all six of their runs in the top of the seventh, while Riggleman was the pitcher of record.

Brandon Connell broke a scoreless tie with a one-out, two-run double that brought in Sean Mc-Mahon and Riggleman.

After Gross scored on Garrett Clark’s RBI fielder’s choice, Koester, Carter Bennett (double), and Perdue delivered RBI hits to make it 6-0.

In the second game, the Bandits used four pitchers against a Longview side that rapped 15 hits in six at-bats.

The Bandits had nine hits, which included a triple by William Gross and a double by Perdue.

McMahon was 3 for 4 with one RBI. Gross and Trenton Howard both went 2 for 2. Perdue was 2 for 4.

Longview led 3-1 after one inning and 7-1 after three.

The Bandits got within 7-4 after netting three runs in the fourth on a single by McMahon, a hit batter, and a wild pitch.

A five-run sixth inning for Longview (five hits, two errors) helped put the game out of reach.