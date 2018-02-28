State Awards Grants for Klickitat Canyon, Klickitat Trail

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board announced the award of nearly $116 million in grants to a suite of 276 projects that build and maintain outdoor recreation facilities and conserve wildlife habitat and working farms and forests around the state.

In Klickitat County, the state awarded over $9 million — $9,393,175 – for seven different projects.

Two of the Klickitat County projects are located in the Klickitat Canyon and Klickitat Trail areas. Those grants include:

Trout Lake area and include the following. The other five grants will be featured in future articles:

Columbia Land Trust Grant Awarded: $2,440,525, Conserving the Klickitat Canyon on Mount Adams.

The Columbia Land Trust will use this grant to buy about 3,200 acres on the east side of the Cascade Mountains. The land straddles the wild and scenic Klickitat River and includes 1.7 miles of two major tributaries – Summit and White Creeks.

The land is a vital wildlife corridor and connects protected lands owned by tribes, state and federal agencies, and the land trust. Its unusual topographic and ecological diversity includes a mosaic of dry and moist mixed conifer forests, oak woodlands, aspen, freshwater wetlands, steep canyons, talus slopes, and shoreline and river habitats. The land is used by a diverse array of wildlife including at least 15 species listed by the federal government as a species of concern or under the Endangered Species Act and 21 species either listed or considered a candidate for listing by the state government, such as western gray squirrel and northern spotted owl.

It also supports numerous migratory game species, including mule deer, black-tailed deer, elk, mountain goat, and big-horned sheep.

This is the second phase of a larger project to conserve 5,600 acres that are threatened by development. The land trust will manage the land for wildlife habitat and public benefits.

The project enjoys broad support including from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Klickitat County commissioners, state agencies, neighboring forestry owners, and local community partners.

The Columbia Land Trust will contribute more than $2.4 million in a private grant, a grant from the salmon recovery program, and donations of cash. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Grant Awarded: $1,202,357, Bridging the Final Gap on the Klickitat Trail.

State Parks will use this grant to complete the 31-mile Klickitat Trail in the Columbia River Gorge in south-central Washington by building two bridges, upgrading 4 miles of trail, and providing a new trailhead.

State Parks will install a 20-foot-long bridge over Snyder Creek and a 150-foot-long bridge over the Klickitat River and build two parking spaces for people with disabilities near the new Klickitat River bridge. This project will build upon a recent project that provides trail and bridge improvements on a connected portion of the Klickitat Trail.

State Parks will contribute $87,500 in donations of cash. This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.