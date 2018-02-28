State Kudos to Skamania County Financial Team

Skamania County’s financial team has been recognized by the Washington State Auditor as recipients of a prestigious award for Excellence in Financial Management.

The “State Auditor’s Stewardship Award” was personally presented by State Auditor Pat McCarthy to Skamania County Treasurer Vicki Clelland; Auditor Robert Waymire and Financial Administrator Heidi Penner in a ceremony in the Skamania County Commissioners’ Chambers.

Accompanying the State Auditor were four officials from her staff in Vancouver and Olympia, helping to emphasize the importance of the Award.

Of over 2,400 audits conducted, only eight were nominated for the award, and this was only the second one presented.