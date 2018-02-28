White Salmon Enterprise Logo

News and information from our partners

State Kudos to Skamania County Financial Team

Skamania County recently received an award from State Auditor Pat McCarthy. Pictured (l-r) are McCarthy, Skamania County Treasurer Vicki Clelland, Skamania County Financial Management Administrator, and Skamania County Auditor Robert Waymire; inset: Skamania County Commission Chair Tom Lannen accepting the award from State Auditor McCarthy.

Photo by Elaine Bakke
Skamania County recently received an award from State Auditor Pat McCarthy. Pictured (l-r) are McCarthy, Skamania County Treasurer Vicki Clelland, Skamania County Financial Management Administrator, and Skamania County Auditor Robert Waymire; inset: Skamania County Commission Chair Tom Lannen accepting the award from State Auditor McCarthy.

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018

﻿

Skamania County’s financial team has been recognized by the Washington State Auditor as recipients of a prestigious award for Excellence in Financial Management.

The “State Auditor’s Stewardship Award” was personally presented by State Auditor Pat McCarthy to Skamania County Treasurer Vicki Clelland; Auditor Robert Waymire and Financial Administrator Heidi Penner in a ceremony in the Skamania County Commissioners’ Chambers.

Accompanying the State Auditor were four officials from her staff in Vancouver and Olympia, helping to emphasize the importance of the Award.

Of over 2,400 audits conducted, only eight were nominated for the award, and this was only the second one presented.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)