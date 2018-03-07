Time Warp Hitting Bingen Theater

The anticipation has been building for years and on April 6, 7, and 8, the Time Warp hits The Bingen Theater stage!

The Cult Classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show is taking over The Gorge for a four-show engagement. This will be the Midnight Screening, Full Audience Interactive, Prop Heavy, Cult Classic version that’s performed around the World!

This is a fundraising weekend for Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance!

Props bags will be available at the doors for $5. They’ll include confetti, toast, newspaper, and more!

Dress to Impress as winners of the costume contests will walk away with cold hard cash in hand.

Showtimes include:

April 6, doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

April 7, Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.; doors 11 p.m., Show Midnight

April 8: Doors 2 p.m., Show 3 p.m.

Bags, Backpacks, etc… will not be allowed. Small purses and wallets are approved. This is for everyone’s safety as this is a very prop-heavy show.

The show is being directed and produced by Justin Buckles and Carol Gates. Gates has cast, directed, and produced The Rocky Horror Picture Show for nearly a decade in Arizona before relocating to Portland.

Tickets will be $10 and are available at www.justinbucklesproductions.com now.

Students 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult!