Boeing Picks Adidas Executive as Insitu’s Next President/CEO

Esina Alic has been named Insitu president and chief executive officer, assuming the role effective April 5.

“Esina’s global experience, strategic vision, and passion for Insitu customers and products make her the ideal choice to accelerate Insitu’s growth and success,” said Chris Raymond, vice president and general manager for Boeing Autonomous Systems. “We’re excited for Esina to lead this dedicated and talented team, continuing to build on Insitu’s rich history of innovation in unmanned aviation and decision-making data delivery.”

Alic rejoins Insitu from Adidas in Germany where she served as senior vice president of Global Operations, Strategy, and Programs.

Prior to Adidas, she held a number of senior executive positions in business, finance, and engineering at organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Those positions included a series of roles at Boeing, where she was in charge of strategy for the global services market and global sales for unmanned systems; Insitu, where she was responsible for corporate strategy, global operations and international growth and partnerships among other focus areas; and Visa, where she was a vice president of finance.

Alic has extensive knowledge of both the defense and commercial aerospace markets, as well as experience in high-tech, oil and gas, consumer goods and other industries. Throughout her career, she has overseen a number of merger and acquisition activities, developed strategic partnerships worldwide and worked in more than 30 countries.



Alic will be located at Insitu headquarters in Bingen.