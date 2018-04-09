The Dalles, Google Celebrate New Data Center Opening

Google officially opened its Taylor Lake data center in The Dalles with an afternoon celebration attended by employees with their families and local community members.

The celebration marked the completion of the first phase of the construction, just as the second phase of the building gets underway. The completion of the $600 million expansion will bring Google’s total investment in The Dalles to $1.8 billion.

“We are excited to be opening this new space and to further expand our presence in The Dalles,” said Richard Stillwell, Google’s operations manager for the data center. “As a part of this community, my colleagues and I are proud to call the Gorge and Oregon our home, and to work and live here for more than a decade.”

“Oregon is a place where innovation thrives, and it’s wonderful that the world’s best tech companies continue to invest in our state. Google’s investments in our rural communities bring exciting new opportunities and good jobs for Oregonians. I’m focused on finding more ways to support economic growth throughout the state, and this new data center represents the types of investments and jobs that my Future Ready Oregon initiative seeks to expand,” said Governor Kate Brown.

To date, Google has provided over 200 total jobs. When complete, this new facility is expected to create up to 50 jobs. To date, the construction of the facility has employed over 1000 construction workers and the next phase is expected to employ over 750 construction workers.



Google’s data centers are some of the most efficient in the world, using 50 percent less energy than the typical data center. Google is the first major internet services company to gain external certification of the high environmental, workplace safety, and energy management standards of its data centers. In 2017, Google reached another industry-leading milestone of purchasing 100 percent renewable energy to match consumption for its global operations, including data centers and offices.