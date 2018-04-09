Fiddle Champions Playing in Concert

Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association announces the third concert of its 2017-18 season, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening, April 2, at The Dalles High School Auditorium.

The Quebe Sisters Band brings to The Dalles a triple treat with three extraordinarily talented fiddle champions, playing authentic Western Swing with a precision and expertise that will set your toes a-tappin’.

Then hang onto your hat as they double your listening pleasure by adding close, beautifully blended vocal harmonies guaranteed to charm and win your heart.

Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe began fiddling together as pre-teens, winning state and national championships in their respective age groups. After more than a decade of performing in the U.S. and internationally and recording three acclaimed albums, these lovely ladies are certain to captivate you.

Individual concert tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles and may also be purchased at the door. Single ticket prices may be applied to a season ticket for this and the remaining concerts for the 2017-18 season.