Nature Series Resumes at Library

“Wild About Nature,” organized by Joy Markgraf and supported by White Salmon Valley Community Library and The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library, offers knowledgeable speakers each Friday evening in April from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
It is free, fun, and informative, and open to adults and children. It is held in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery, featuring artwork during the month of April, created by Bob and Gail Kitch and Joy Markgraf, called “Ancient Ancestors.”
the Suksdorfia Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society and Friends of the White Salmon River will be providing the refreshments. Hope to see you there!
Following is the schedule:
April 6
Introduction:
Music by Ken Bevis & Bill Weiler
Laura Potash, M.S., - Fabulous Ferns of the Cascades
Cheryl Mack - Moving with the Seasons - Native Foods from the Mountain Landscape
April 13
Sue VanLeuven - Oregon White Oak: Its Value as Wildlife Habitat and Some Techniques for Oak Management
Kim Lancaster - Archaeological Story of Trade in the NW Coast and Columbia River Gorge
April 20
Susan Kephart - Rediscovering Historical Camas Lilies
Steven Clark - Gorge Pika: At the Bottom Of Their World
April 27
Clay Antieau M.S., Ph.C. - Overview of Grasses
Brian Bair - Stream Restoration
