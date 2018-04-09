Nature Series Resumes at Library

Would you like to learn more about the environment, the wonderful world of nature that sustains your life and all life?

“Wild About Nature,” organized by Joy Markgraf and supported by White Salmon Valley Community Library and The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library, offers knowledgeable speakers each Friday evening in April from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

It is free, fun, and informative, and open to adults and children. It is held in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery, featuring artwork during the month of April, created by Bob and Gail Kitch and Joy Markgraf, called “Ancient Ancestors.”

the Suksdorfia Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society and Friends of the White Salmon River will be providing the refreshments. Hope to see you there!

Following is the schedule:

April 6

Introduction:

Music by Ken Bevis & Bill Weiler

Laura Potash, M.S., - Fabulous Ferns of the Cascades

Cheryl Mack - Moving with the Seasons - Native Foods from the Mountain Landscape

April 13

Sue VanLeuven - Oregon White Oak: Its Value as Wildlife Habitat and Some Techniques for Oak Management

Kim Lancaster - Archaeological Story of Trade in the NW Coast and Columbia River Gorge

April 20

Susan Kephart - Rediscovering Historical Camas Lilies

Steven Clark - Gorge Pika: At the Bottom Of Their World

April 27

Clay Antieau M.S., Ph.C. - Overview of Grasses

Brian Bair - Stream Restoration