Draw with Toledo Eliminates CHS from Trico Title Contention

An incorrect ruling by the referee on a goal by senior Jose Eudave in the late going last Tuesday cost Columbia High a shot at the 1A Trico League’s boys soccer championship and a No. 1 district tournament seed.

Instead of a 2-1 victory over visiting Toledo/Win-lock, the Bruins had to settle for a 1-1 draw. The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation, and two 5-minute overtime periods failed to resolve the tie.

Eudave scored in about the 77th minute off a well-placed corner kick into the goal box by junior Cesar Isordia.

Eudave rose above the scrum of offensive and defensive players and headed the ball down and into the T/W net, just like practice.

The referee overturned the goal while CHS players celebrated what they believed was the go-ahead goal. The call was a handball on Eudave for directing the ball with his arm. Photographic evidence of the moment indicates otherwise.

“We were robbed that game,” said first-year Bruins Coach Matt Hardinge of the apparent handball.

United’s Andreas Malunat put his team ahead 1-0 with a goal early in the second half.

Sophomore Finn Coffin netted the equalizer in the 59th minute. He one-touched a rebound on the weak side into an open net as the T/W goalkeeper lay on the ground, out of position to make a play.