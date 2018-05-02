Hitting, Pitching Catapult CHS into First-Place Trico League Tie

Columbia High opened its 1A Trico League softball slate last week at home against Stevenson. Boy, did the Bru-ins unload on the Bulldogs on April 24 at Bruin Ballpark.

They scored 46 runs on 21 hits during the mercy-rule abbreviated double-header, winning the first game 20-0 and the second 26-1.

CHS batted around four times altogether in four total at-bats.

Amanda Waldron tossed a three-inning no-hitter in the first game. She threw 22-of-33 pitches for strikes and struck out five of the nine batters she faced.

Mya Aman led the Bruins (2-0, 8-1) at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a home run and double. She drove in three runs, scored three times, and stole five bases.

Liz Ochoa ended up 2 for 2 with three RBI and three runs.

Gracie Vaughan went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Cristani Coe was 1 for 1 with two walks, two RBI, and two runs. Natalie Humphrey was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

Humphrey later was the winning pitcher in game two. She gave up one run on one hit in three innings, and struck out four.

Vaughan went 2 for 2 with a double, plus four RBI and four runs scored.

Aman was 3 for 3 with two RBI and nine stolen bases and two RBI.

Kathirin Hylton’s only hit was a home run, though she also walked twice. She tallied three runs and three RBI.

Katlyn Vermeire and Jaylen MacCormack both drove in two runs.

Columbia 23-21, at Ste-venson 0-2: Amanda Wal-dron pitched her second three-inning perfect game of the week in game one of last Friday’s 1A Trico double-header. She struck out six of the nine batters she faced.

Natalie Humphrey batted 3 for 4 with a double and four runs batted in. Waldron reached base four times (she was hit by pitch twice) and scored a team-high four runs.

Gracie Vaughan went 2 for 2 with three RBI.

In the second game, the Bruins punched out 14 hits.

Rilee Kona tripled twice and was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Vaughan and Cristani Coe (2 for 3) each collected two RBI; Vaughan scored four times, Coe three. Each also stole four bases.

Humphrey picked up the win. She yielded two hits, three walks, and two earned runs, and struck out three.

The victories kept the Bru-ins (11-1 overall) in a first-place tie atop Trico standings with Castle Rock, at 4-0.

The two teams face off this week in a four-game series that began Tuesday with a double-header there.

At Columbia 15-14, Goldendale 0-3: Amanda Waldron pitched a three-inning perfect game in the Bruins’ April 25 non-league win over the Timberwolves.

Waldron threw 42 pitches and struck out six of the nine batters who stepped up to the plate against her.

The Bruins slugged five extra-base hits among the 16 they collected and totaled 13 runs batted in during their two at-bats.

Mya Aman, Cristani Coe, and Gracie Vaughan all had three hits in three at-bats. Aman doubled and Vaughan tripled. Both scored three times, while the latter knock-ed in three.

Rilee Kona also tripled in three plate appearances, finishing 2 for 2 with a four RBI and a walk.

In the second game, Natalie Humphrey got the win in five innings. She gave up six hits, four walks, and three earned runs, and K’d four.

Kona paced the offense, going 3 for 3 with her first career home run, three RBI, and three runs.

Melody Nilson ended up 2 for 2 and hit her first career homer.

Aman went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs. Hylton was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs and four stolen bases. Coe finished 3 for 4 with four stolen bases.