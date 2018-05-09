Bruins Baseball Wins District Opener in Extra Inning

A three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning on Monday sent Columbia High past host Hoquiam, 6-3, in opening-round action at the 2018 Southwest District baseball tournament.

The Bruins (16-5) trailed 3-2 entering the top of the sixth. A bases-loaded walk to Davis Koester forced in the tying run.

In the eighth, Jordan Trout led off with his third hit of the afternoon. He stole second and third and scored the go-ahead run on an errant throw to third.

William Gross walked and scored on Tylan Webster's one-out double to run the score to 5-3, CHS.

After a pitching change and the second out, Shad Curtis delivered an RBI single to bring in Webster and increase the lead to 6-3.

In the last of the eighth, Koester got into a first-and-third jam after allowing one-out and two-out base hits. He retired the fifth and last batter by strikeout to pick up the win in relief of Gross, who yielded nine hits, with three walks, in six innings. He struck out five. Koester gave up three hits in two innings.

Webster finished with two runs batted in. Gross and Koester each had one RBI.

The victory earned CHS a district semifinal pairing with King’s Way, in Castle Rock on Tuesday. The Bruins spent the night in Aber-deen before traveling to the Rock.