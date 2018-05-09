Cigar Club, Hotel Team Up for Tasting Event

The White Salmon Cigar Club and the Historic Lyle Hotel invite the public to their exclusive Spring Cigar & Bourbon Tasting event on Sunday, May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Lyle Hotel will be serving up gourmet hors-d'oeuvres and Bourbon while the White Salmon Cigar Club will be offering exclusive cigars. This is an event that’s fun and entertaining for everyone: cigar lovers or not.

For cigar enthusiasts, it’s a welcoming event, where you’re free to smoke in a beautiful outdoor area with relaxed Adirondack chairs while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow aficionados. Being that it’s hosted outside in a large, fenced-in garden this event is also inviting to partners and friends less inclined to smoke cigars, as there is plenty of fresh air to enjoy the wonderful gourmet side dishes or order entrees and drinks from the menu offered by the Lyle Hotel restaurant and bar.

Local cigar aficionado Martin Griessmueller will be on hand to teach anyone how to prepare, keep and enjoy cigars.

“Cigar smoking is much like tasting wines; you don’t inhale, but rather keep the smoke in your mouth and swish it around a bit to pick up on the multitude of flavors dancing on your palate. We find that pairing cigars with bourbon, whiskey, wine and even coffee can be a real treat,” says Griessmueller.

Tickets for the event come with two choices: one for the cigar enthusiast and one for those who would like to enjoy just the food and drinks.

The Cigar Deluxe Ticket includes two cigars of your choice from My Father, A.J. Fernandez, E.P. Carillo, Caldwell Cigars, Perdomo or C.L. Eirora. The Cigar Club will also offer flavored Cigars from CAO and Miami Cigars as alternatives.

Included are four generous tastings of Bourbon Whiskies: Statesman, Lead singers, Crater Lake and Four Roses. All of this is complemented with several exclusively created hors-d'oeuvres from Chef Richard Simpson.

The Cigar Deluxe Ticket is $55. Guest tickets, that don’t include cigars, are $35.

The Spring Cigar & Bourbon Tasting event is privately held in the Lyle Hotel garden and for those 21 years and older. For inclement weather, a covered area is provided.

There are only 40 tickets available due to limited space, so register ahead through either the Lyle Hotel or the White Salmon Cigar Club on Facebook. You may also call or stop by either the Lyle Hotel at 100 7th St. in Lyle or Tea Lyn’s Tea & Cigar shop at 121 N Main Ave. in White Salmon.

Walk-ins are welcome, however food, beverage and cigars may be limited.

Please contact Tiffany Lyn by either calling Tea Lyn’s at 509-281-3205 or email tealynsteashop@gmail.com for information on this event. You can also find more information on their Facebook page: White Salmon Cigar Club.