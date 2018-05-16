Farm-to-Table Dining at Wet Planet Cafe & Grill Re-Opening

Located in Husum, the Wet Planet Café & Grill is opening for the 2018 summer season this Saturday, May 19 at 12 p.m.

Wet Planet uses fresh, local ingredients from the White Salmon and Columbia River valleys to make hand-crafted appetizers, lunches, baked goods, and desserts.

Starting Saturday, guests can enjoy Wet Planet Café & Grill’s updated farm-to-table menu featuring burgers made from local grass-fed beef, locally caught salmon, calamari, grilled sandwiches, salads, and more.

Head chef Vince Lenarduzzi has been the man behind the menu for the last four years. With over a decade of experience in a variety of cuisines, he enjoys impressing rafting guests and local residents year after year as he uses the flavors of the Gorge to make Wet Planet’s culinary offerings as fresh and delicious as possible.

“Farm-to-table food is in line with our core commitment to support the local economy, plus it simply tastes better,” says Jaco Klinkenberg, co-owner of Wet Planet.

Chef Vince says, “At the Wet Planet Café & Grill, it is all about using ingredients that reflect the place we live – the White Salmon and Columbia River Valleys.”

Wet Planet focuses on using fresh, local flavors not because it’s the newest fad, but because they want to share the area’s bounty with their guests. From king salmon caught in the Columbia River to greens and veggies grown in Snowden, to local hormone and antibiotic-free meat, poultry, and grass-fed beef from Dufur, they use the wide variety of foods this area provides, and they enjoy working with local farms and families to share it.

The Wet Planet Café & Grill also serves a wide selection of local beer and wine. The café serves local baked goods and beverages from Columbia Gorge.