National Hospital Week Brings Recognition to Skyline Employees

A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope.

From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to providing health and wellness, hospitals are central to a strong and vital community.

During National Hospital Week – which celebrates the people who provide this exceptional care – Skyline Hospital recognized its employees for their dedication and commitment. In addition to a week filled with special events, food and fun; an awards ceremony honored individuals for their service.

Trinity Hamilton, Skyline Transitional Care Program activity coordinator, and certified nursing aid was recognized as Employee of the Year and Russell Smith, M.D., Skyline emergency physician, received Volunteer of the Year.

Recognition was also given to 24 employees celebrating their 5 to 30-year anniversary. Their combined years of dedication represent 305 years of service to Skyline Hospital.

Those employees include: 30 years, Pam Mitchell; 25 years, John Jessup and Russel Smith; 20 years, Lorraine Greenlee, Linda Nyholm, Steve Opbroek, Jim Wanner, and Jill Weible; 15 years, Emily Parlin and Renee Warner; 10 years, Robby Bell, Kimberly Holly, Bree Hoomans, Veronica Johnson, and Alicia Sundby; and 5 years, Dee Cowan, Kelly Echols, Debra Grove, Trinity Hamilton, Robb Kimmes, Amy Knowles, Eric Holden, Jenna Newcomb, and Sheila Ross.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to these outstanding employees and volunteers on their service, dedication, and commitment to the Skyline Hospital community. Through their hard work and years of service, the hospital continues to grow and provide our patients with the highest quality of care,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Hospital chief executive officer. “We’re extremely proud of each staff member and recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and communities.”