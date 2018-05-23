Soroptimist Mt. Adams Recognizing Community Women

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams held its annual awards presentations this spring at the Columbia High School Library to honor some local women.

Two area women won the club’s Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards, which are given by Soroptimist clubs across the country to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Anna Coughlin and Katie Layne Hallyburton each received $1,750.

Soroptimist’s Ruby Award acknowledges women who are working to improve the lives of women and girls through their personal or professional activities. The club presented its Ruby Award to Leslie Naramore, executive director at Washington Gorge Action Programs, and donated $250 in her honor to her charity of choice, the White Salmon Community Youth Center.

This year, four high school seniors were recognized for their outstanding contributions to home, school, community, country, and the world. The Youth Citizenship Awards are cash awards to support the recipients’ continuing education. A total of $3,000 was distributed among the winners Leah Glasser, Haley Blair and Caitlyn Hill from Columbia High School, and Madilyn Couch from Glenwood High School.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. The awards are available for women in the Mt. Adams’ club service area, which ranges from Dallesport to Stevenson and includes the Mt. Adams valley.

Soroptimist annually supports over 1,200 women with over $1.6 million in education awards through their Live Your Dream Award program.

For more information, visit www.soroptimist.org, www.simtadams.org, or call Jan Callow at 541-806-0652.