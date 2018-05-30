Bruins Logo Sign Updates CHS Entrance

Columbia High School is one of a few schools in the country that still has a woodshop class. Over the years, the student projects that have come out of the woodshop have shocked and amazed the community with the talent of the students.

If you enter the woodshop now, you see students working on skis, skateboards, snowboards, wood sculpture carving, and design, etc.

One such student, Wyatt Shewey, with help of classmate Declan Liddiard, decided he wanted to give back to the CHS community by adding to the A Building’s outward appearance.

Shewey and Liddiard made a solar powered light up Bruin logo to go alongside the CHS sign made by former CHS wood and metal shop student Wally Jaksha in the 1970s.

“It’s a really cool project!” said CHS woodshop teacher John Hadley.

“The guys haven’t tested it yet, but the sign will use a solar collector which will click on when it gets dark and light up the eyes, nose, and mouth of the bear,” said Hadley.

Shewey used the image from a decal in the wood shop to draw and cut out the image on the woodshops vinyl cutter, almost like a metal stencil, then took the sign to US Autocare in Bingen to have it painted.

“I think what makes it really special is that these kids just wanted to do something to give back to the school,” said Hadley.

The boys, who were unavailable for an interview prior to this week’s press deadline, hope to get in contact with Jaksha to collaborate on improving the original sign.