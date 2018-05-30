‘Chicago’ Opening in Bingen

Chicago: The Musical, a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice, and the media, is just around the corner. Stages, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s theatre repertory company, has spent months preparing run that opens June 8 at the Bingen Theatre.

“Chicago is an ideal mix of high-energy entertainment and relevant social commentary,” said director Bruce Ludwig. “Dozens of actors, crew members and musicians have poured tremendous energy into creating a powerhouse show.”

Performance dates are June 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on June 10 and 17, at the Bingen Theatre at 210 Oak Street.

Set in the Roaring ‘20s, the story follows Roxie (Ashly Will), an aspiring starlet who will do anything to become famous. Landing in prison, she meets her idol Velma (April Sampson), an established star who is also trying to beat a murder rap. Roxie craves the celebrity and success Velma commands, but they both want their slick lawyer, Billy Flynn (Joe Garoutte) to manipulate the system and set them free. Mama (Rebecca Stryker), the prison matron, holds the keys in more ways than one.

“In addition to the main characters, our supporting characters pack a wallop, and our dynamite ensemble is in nearly every number,” said Ludwig. “Plus we have a live jazz band, led by Mark Steighner (CGOA’s artistic director). The music is a vibrant, essential character in the show.” The numerous dance numbers were choreographed by Susan Sorensen, owner of Columbia Gorge Dance Academy.

Advance tickets are strongly recommended and available at www.gorgeorchestra.org, with a limited number available at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults (18+) and $10 for students. Due to the show’s mature themes, Chicago is not recommended for children under 12, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.