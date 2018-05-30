Trout Lake Girls Track & Field Wins State 1B Championship

Led by a freshman runner and a junior throwers, the Trout Lake girls captured the team trophy at the State 1B track and field championships in Cheney over the Memorial Day weekend.

Hannah Funkhouser won the girls 1600-meter run on Thursday in a meet-record time of 5 minutes, 14.81 seconds, then prevailed in the 800 on Saturday in 2:22.61 (about 2.5 seconds off the meet record).

Funkhouser ended her first state meet by anchoring the Mustangs’ 4x400 relay to a third-place finish that wrapped up the State championship.

It’s Trout Lake’s first state track and field championship on its own. Between 2007 and 2009, Trout Lake was part of the Trout Lake/-Glenwood combine that won three consecutive State 1B girls championships.

Funkhouser got Trout Lake on the board in 2018 with her 10-point victory on Thursday. Liz Fink added 10 to that on Friday by winning the shot put with a mark of 35-10.5.

Fink closed out her meet on Saturday with a second consecutive runner-up finish in the javelin. She threw the spear 117-11. The winning mark of 133-8 set a 1B meet record.

Sophomore Isabella Dean chipped in with points in the pole vault on Friday, and triple jump and 300 hurdles on Saturday.

She placed fourth in pole vault (8-6), third in hurdles, in a personal-record time of 48.36 (by .79 seconds), and fourth in triple jump (32-9).

Trout Lake, moreover, piled up the points in the 3200 run on Saturday in taking second through fourth places.

Sophomores Makenna Stock and Lillie Goodson finished second and third, and junior Joanna Peck came in fourth.

Trout Lake’s 4x100 relay placed fifth and sophomore Sidney Becker took seventh in the 200 final on Saturday.

Glenwood High School’s Brooklyn Emerson earned three medals last weekend at the State 1B girls meet in Cheney.

The sophomore placed sixth in long jump (15 feet, 10.25 inches) on Friday, and second in pole vault (9 feet) and third in the 100-meter dash on Saturday (13.66).

Bickleton’s Kira Harvey closed out her high school career with a third in the 1B pole vault and seventh in the 100 hurdles.

Harvey competed in the pole vault with a blister on her right index finger that hindered her performance but did nothing to dampen her competitive fire.