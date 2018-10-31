Giving Prescriptions Back

Skyline Hospital and, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department participated in National Drug take-back day on Saturday.

Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the country with an estimated 54 million people over the age of 12 have used prescription drugs for nonmedical reasons in their lifetime.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more people report using controlled prescription drugs than cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine combined. Unused medication left in the home increases opportunities for drug abuse and accidental poisoning.



Most people, including teens, who misuse prescription medications, often get the drugs from a friend or relative without their knowledge rather than a drug dealer.

Safe medicine take-back programs, like those on National Drug, Take Back Day, get potentially dangerous leftover drugs out of our homes and medicine cabinets and keeps them out of our waterways and landfills.

The collection event is funded in part by the Washington State Health Care Authority, and organized thanks to many community partnerships including, Skyline Hospital, Klickitat County Courthouse, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, Goldendale Police Department, Klickitat and Lyle Against Substance Abuse Coalition (KLASAC), Our Klickitat Coalition, and U.S. Dept. of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as similar organizations in Clark and Skamania counties.

The event allowed residents of Clark, Skamania, and Klickitat counties to safely dispose of all unused prescriptions and over the counter medications at seven free collection events, including ones at the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office in Stevenson, Skyline Hospital, 211 NE Skyline Dr. in White Salmon, and Klickitat County Courthouse in Goldendale.

All unwanted medications (controlled and non-controlled) were accepted at each event location.



Skyline has collected an estimated 76 pounds of prescription drugs from both the Drug Take Back Day, the Rx box outside the hospital and the coroner’s office. Drugs collected from events like these are disposed of by the DEA.