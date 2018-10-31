Strong Finish to Season Propels CHS Soccer into District Playoffs

A four-match win streak to close out the regular season boosted Columbia High/-Trout Lake from fourth place to second in final 1A Trico League standings and into a Southwest District tournament berth.

The four consecutive wins were part of a strong finish that saw the Bruins go unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches (six wins and two draws).

CTL (8-4-3) was scheduled to host Elma here Tuesday for a district tournament play-in contest. The winner will play Evergreen League champion Montesano for a state berth on Thursday at King’s Way HS in Hazel Dell. Kick off is at 5 p.m.

The championship match will be played Saturday at King’s Way at 2 p.m. The match for third place is set for noon. The top three teams from district qualify for the state tournament.

“In the last two weeks of the regular season players have stepped up and as a team, we have found our rhythm,” Bruins Coach Laurel Huth said. “It was important for us to secure the second-place spot in the league so that our first district game would be at home.”

At CTL 5, Stevenson 0: Anna Patterson scored twice in the first half last Thursday to help the Bruins wrap up second place in Trico standings. The shutout victory was their fourth of the season.

“We knew that we needed to start strong and finish early,” Huth said. “We had two scores in the first seven minutes.”

Patterson got the first goal. Nina Rivalieau tallied the second off a corner kick.

Soon after, Wynsome Painter finished a shot from outside the 18-yard box to make it 3-0. Patterson netted her second goal just before halftime.

In the second half, CTL again possessed the ball most of the time. Maddie Uthmann closed out the scoring with a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

At CTL 4, Seton Prep 0: Anna Patterson punched in both of the Bruins’ first-half goals in their must-win Oct. 24 match.

“Second half we tried to tighten up our touches and create more scoring opportunities off of transitions,” Huth said.

True Becker finished off a cross from Nina Rivalieau to make it 3-0. In the last three minutes, Madison Swanson broke down the defense and fired a shot to the corner to make it 4-0.

CTL 2, at Castle Rock 1: The Bruins won the Oct. 18 match 2 minutes into overtime on Madison Swanson’s clean-up goal, which followed a keeper save of Anna Patterson’s initial salvo.

CTL trailed 1-0 at halftime but tied it up on Patterson’s scoring shot.

At CTL 3, La Center 2: The Bruins prevailed in the Oct. 16 match on penalty kicks, 4-3. La Center’s final player missed a tying attempt in the fifth round wide left. CTL keeper Eileen Wendell kept the PK score at 3-3 with a terrific save in round four.

Anna Patterson, who scored both CTL goals in regulation, scored in PKs to give the Bruins a 4-3 edge with one LC shooter left.