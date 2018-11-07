CHS Girls Soccer Gets Within One Win of District Semifinals

Almost written off a year ago, the Columbia High and Trout Lake girls soccer combine bounced back in its reformation season to qualify for the Southwest District 1A playoffs.

The Bruins, as the Trico League’s No. 2 team, hosted a district play-in match here on Oct. 30 against the Evergreen League’s No. 3 side, the Elma Eagles.

Elma scored first off a free kick set piece in the 19th minute.

Nina Rivalieau tied it up for CTL in the 23rd minute, cleaning up after Elma’s goalie challenged a shot by CTL’s Anna Patterson near the top of the goal box.

The goalie took the ball of Patterson’s foot but it still got through. Rivalieau followed and chipped the ball into an empty net.

Elma continued to press the attack and netted a goal from 18 yards in the 35th minute that clipped the far post and curled into the net.

For good measure, the Eagles tacked on a third goal off a flick to the right of the goal frame at the 2-minute mark.

Elma made it 4-1 about 4 minutes into the second half.

CTL finished the season with an 8-5-3 record, or a win short of a district semifinal date with Montesano.