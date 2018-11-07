Discovery Center Presents ‘Indian Autumn’

Don’t miss Columbia River Indian Autumn on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles.

Admission is free and features artisans, musicians, and vendors from our regional Native American community.

The day’s activities will include dance groups, a workshop on tule duck decoy making taught by artist Pat Courtney Gold, a presentation “Our Celilo Village and connection to the N’Chi-Wana (Big River)” given by Aurolyn Stwyer, traditional Indian games and drumming with Jefferson Greene, flintknapping with Clayton Carter, Brigette McConville demonstrating basket making techniques with cedar, willow, tule, and cattails, plus a variety of local craft vendors.



Feast on a barbequed $15 salmon lunch, beginning at 12 noon. The salmon will be prepared and presented by Warm Springs’ members. In addition, Indian Fry Bread will be available for purchase by 11 a.m.

Tickets for the lunch and registration for Pat Courtney Gold’s workshop are available for pre-purchase at www.gorgediscovery.org. Lunch will be available until supplies last and there is a 10-person limit for the tule duck decoy workshop.

Games for kids will be available, including drum and song games, Hoop Toss, Hoop & Arrow, Kick Bags, Rock in Fist, Ring the Stick, Kickball racing and dice games. Jefferson Greene from Warm Springs will be on hand to lead the games for children throughout the day.

Gold is Wasco Native, a descendant of the “Long Narrows Wascos.” She is a master weaver and will be offering a tule duck decoy workshop. Besides doing artwork, she lectures about the Columbia River Native cultures to universities and museums.

Stwyer is deeply knowledgeable of the cultural heritage of the Celilo community and works in several traditional art forms, such as beadwork, animal-derived textiles, visual arts, jewelry, and dance. She demonstrates great commitment to perpetuating these art forms and increasing awareness of how they are practiced in her culture today. Stwyer is highly regarded as a business and community leader, tirelessly working to promote the arts and economic development of her people.

Several Native vendors will be on hand with exquisite art, beadwork, jewelry, and hand-made crafts. Get a jump on the holidays and find some gifts for loved ones that reflect the authentic and unique Native art from the Columbia River region.

“This is a day to celebrate our beautiful home and share with all of our neighbors the inspiration and bounty of the Columbia River,” said Executive Director Carolyn Purcell.

For more information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201.