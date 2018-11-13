Lyle Family Receives 2018 Wheels of Hope Vehicle

For the fourth straight year, Bicoastal Media has conducted its annual campaign to help a Columbia Gorge family in need.



With the help of Washington Gorge Action Programs and Griffith Motors, Wheels Of Hope provides a deserving family lacking transportation options a 2007 Toyota Camry from Griffith Motors to help them meet their daily needs.



Bicoastal Media received over 50 nominations from throughout the Columbia River Gorge during this year’s “Wheels of Hope” process, and a panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, Washington Gorge Action Programs, and sponsors and representatives of agencies involved in helping families selected the family to receive the vehicle.

This year’s recipient is Callie Thysell of Lyle, a single mother of three children who works as a dietary cook at an area hospital.

Thysell received the keys to the car at a presentation at Griffith Motors on Thursday, Nov. 8.