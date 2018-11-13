Underwood Woman Makes it with Wool

Joyce Eastwick from Underwood was named State Make It With Wool Adult Winner at the contest held in Ellensburg on Oct. 27.

The competition was held in conjunction with the annual convention of the Washington State Sheep Producers Association.

Eastwick modeled a textured olive wool jacket trimmed in coordinating bias and a jumpsuit. She received a rolling sewing machine bag, project bags, and floor light as her prize. She will also be entering her outfit in the national competition in December.



Junior winner was Nathan Suhrbier, 17, Winlock. Senior winner was Mia Suhrbier, 20, Bellingham. The alternate adult winner was John Yingling, Kent.

The Washington Make It With Wool Contest is sponsored by the Washington Wool Growers Auxiliary and the Washington State Sheep Producers.

The national contest is sponsored by the American Sheep Industry and the American Sheep Industry Women.

The Make It With Wool Contest is open to sewers of all ages. These fashionable wool garments can be sewn, knitted, crocheted, or felted.