3 Local Fire Agencies Turn to Fire Service Veteran to Lead Training

After an exhaustive and time-consuming process, Klickitat County Fire District No. 3, City of White Salmon Volunteer Fire Department, and Skamania County Fire District No. 3 have selected a local fire service veteran as their full-time career training captain.

Tony Gilmer (pictured) will be responsible for continuation, creation, and management of fire/EMS/administrative training for all three departments.

“Tony comes to our team with an extensive history in the White Salmon community. He knows our local culture, history, and the work that needs to be continued in reference to training of our committed volunteers in all three fire departments,” said Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 Chief Wesley W. Long. “Tony has accepted the challenge of this position and is transitioning from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources after 35 years of service to do so.”

Gilmer has 25 years of volunteer experience with White Salmon Fire Department. For 11 of those years, he was a certified EMT Basic. Moreover, Gilmer has extensive experience at all levels of wildland firefighting and is a qualified Type 3 Incident Commander. In addition, Gilmer serves on the Klickitat County Emergency Services District No. 1 board of directors.

“I’m confident Tony will continue with our Mission and Value Statements centered around customer service, at all times,” Long said. “He will also be an asset to our agencies with our efforts to maintain strong partnerships with all agencies and government bodies in the region.”

Long said “this creative agreement” to fund and hire a training officer has evolved due to several factors.

“Our number one priority is to improve training to our volunteers and service to all customers, while diligently controlling cost,” he said. “Our budget funds for this position were held after Assistant Chief Jerry Nelson retired at the end of 2017 and, through a cost share with White Salmon Fire Department and Skamania County Fire District 3 have created this position.”