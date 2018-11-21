VetsWork Offering Work Internships

VetsWork, a program of the Mt. Adams Institute, and Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex are excited to bring back the national career training program for military veterans.

The VetsWork program trains military veterans for potential careers in public lands and natural resources management. The Corporation for National Service (AmeriCorps) has provided additional support for the project.

The program entails a 45-week hands-on internship in which participants will learn new skills while supporting all aspects of salmon production at six hatcheries in the Columbia Gorge area. The experience and training in the VetsWork program is designed to encourage participants to explore potential career options with their sponsoring agency.

“The VetsWork program is intended to support military veterans as they transition back into civilian life by providing them with this opportunity to explore a potential career in service to public lands and the natural resources that abound in the region,” states Brendan Norman, Executive Director of the Mt. Adams Institute. Since the inception of the program, over 95 veterans have been hired into positions with public lands agencies as a result of the program.

This is the second year the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex has partnered with the Mt. Adams Institute’s VetsWork program. For the 2019 season, there are two internship positions open. The program begins on Feb. 4, 2019.

Interested applicants should contact Mt. Adams Institute’s recruitment coordinator at katie@mtadamsinstitute.org or review the position descriptions at mtadamsinstitute.org/internships

Participants receive a modest living stipend, basic health insurance, an AmeriCorps education award of $6,095 and other benefits including free on-site housing.

As a result of the program’s success, the Department of Labor has designated VetsWork as an official apprenticeship program, which allows participants to access additional GI Bill benefits.