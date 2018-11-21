Waucoma Hosting Children’s Author

Waucoma Bookstore and Columbia Center for the Arts are hosting children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett for a presentation and book signing on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. Brett will be discussing her new book The Snowy Nap, a prequel to the book The Hat.

In The Snowy Nap, Brett’s trademark character Hedgie discovers the magic of winter.

Tickets for this event are $3 each and are available at Waucoma Bookstore. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Columbia Center for the Arts.

About the book — Brett’s exquisite art is universally recognized as being among the finest in children’s books today. For over 30 years, she has brought the glories of winter to millions of youngsters, their teachers, and parents. The Snowy Nap is a prequel to the all-time classic bestselling picture book, The Hat, stars Hedgie, Brett’s trademark character.

Inspired by his friends’ tales of their marvelous past winter adventures, he is determined not to sleep through all the fun again. Hedgie is dazzled by seeing the icy chicken coop sparkling like a palace, the frozen pond shining like a mirror, and the tinkling of sleigh bells.

About the author — Brett is the New York Times #1 bestselling artist/author of over 35 books for children which have sold over 42 million copies combined. Her books have been chosen as “Best Children’s Books of the Year” by The New Yorker, Parents, Redbook, and others.