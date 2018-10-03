Everybody’s Hosting Threefold Party -- Anniversary, Love Fest, Grand reopening

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Everybody’s Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary along with the grand reopening of its newly constructed brewpub.

For the second year in a row, the annual celebration will include its very own beer festival - the 2nd Annual Local Love Fest.

“We have been blown away by the amount of community support we have received as we transitioned to our new building,” says Christine Ellenberger, co-owner of Everybody’s Brewing. “Local Love Fest is a time for us to gather in community and celebrate all of the people that have supported us as we have grown to where we are today.”

The event will feature 10+ one-time collaboration beers, all brewed with ingredients from Columbia Gorge businesses.

Live music all day will culminate with master guitarist, Scott Pemberton at 8 PM. The day will also include hourly beer specials, a photo booth, giveaways, bottle blowout deals, limited edition merchandise, and a few extra surprises.

Entry to the festival is free, but for $10 attendees will receive a commemorative glass and 5 tasting tokens with additional tokens available for a dollar each.

Local collaborating companies will be on hand to talk about their products and the beer they helped brew.

Along with three different barrel aged beers yet to be revealed, the lineup of collaborations will include:

STOKED Roasters - Mountain Mama Pale infused with Ethiopian Yirgacheffe beans.

Sweaty Teddy’s Hot Sauce - Country Boy IPA infused with the infamous Sweet Pain hot sauce.

Lyle Style Bloody Mary Mix - Local Logger Lager blended with a spicy Bloody Mary zing.

Ferment Brewing - 50/50 mixture of Cryo-Chronic IPA with Ferment Kombucha.

qBlue Bus Fermented Foods - Tequila Barrel-Aged Mexican Lager, Tequila Rico blended with “Shakedown Beet.”

Jean Marie’s Garden - Juicy AF Hazy IPA dry hopped with yarrow.

Columbia Mushroom Company - Rice Lager blended with intense shiitake tea.

Trellis Fresh Flowers - Saison dry hopped with rose petals.

Hood River Lavender Farms - Berliner Weisse dry hopped with fresh lavender.

Columbia Gorge Organics - Amber Lager finished with 40 pounds of orange peel.

Ellenberger says it is an honor to work with so many different local businesses in the community. “We’re excited to celebrate with our neighbors and to show people from out of town what it’s like to experience White Salmon’s, local love.”