Steady Rain = Sloppy Win

Trenton Howard ran for a career-high 207 yards and scored both Columbia High touchdowns here last Friday in a rainy, sloppy 14-0 1A Trico League victory over Seton Prep.

Howard scored from 18 yards out with 11:37 left in the third quarter and again from 26 yards out with 51 seconds left in the game. Cesar Isordia was good on both point-after kicks.

All told, Columbia ran for 249 yards in 35 carries on the soggy Bruin Stadium turf and attempted only one pass, which Austin Charters completed to Chandlor Bucklin for a 1-yard gain.

The shutout was CHS’s third of the season and elevated the Bruins (2-0 in Trico, 4-2 overall) into a first-place tie with Gorge rival Stevenson after two weeks of Trico games.

Neither team scored in the first half under a steady, moderate rain that made playing and field conditions less than ideal.

The Bruins broke their goose egg on the scoreboard with a 71-yard drive to open the second half.

“We were able to adjust our blocking scheme at the half and go on a two-play drive,” Bruins Coach Dan Smith said.

Howard tore through the Seton defense on first down for 53 yards, then finished off the drive with an 18-yard TD run.

Columbia more or less clinched the victory with a three-play scoring drive that began in Seton territory. Howard capped the march with a 26-yard scamper to the end zone’s right pylon.

The Bruins had one second-quarter scoring drive into Cougars territory blown up when Howard ran into a blitzing linebacker in the CHS backfield before he had secured the hand-off from Charters. That forceful hit caused a fumble that Seton recovered, but to no avail as the CHS defense severely limited what the pass-heavy Cougars managed to accomplish through the air or on the ground.

With 16 seconds left in the first half and the ball in Seton territory again, Isordia attempted a fourth-down field goal that sailed wide left.

Down 7-0 in the third, Seton Prep (1-1, 4-3) had a mid-range touchdown pass on a blown coverage negated by a holding penalty. That foul, coupled with a dead-ball penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct following the play, pushed the Cougars back to their own side of the field. They never recovered from the setback.

Coming up: The Bruins hit the road tomorrow evening to take on the King’s Way Knights in Hazel Dell. Kickoff of the 1A Trico contest is set for 7 p.m.

The Knights (2-4) lost their first two league games by a combined score of 83-32.

They got rocked 42-20 at home last Friday by Castle Rock, after losing 41-12 at La Center on Sept. 28.