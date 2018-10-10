Taking a White Salmon Art Walk

On Oct. 19, 20, and 21, 12 local artists will be presenting their work in eight businesses in downtown White Salmon. All participating businesses are near Jewett Blvd. and are close enough to each other that you can park and walk between locations.

Artworks in oil, acrylic, and watercolor paint, blown glass, ceramics, jewelry, and mixed media will be on display and for sale all weekend.

Maps of the participating locations are available at local businesses and Chambers of Commerce. All are welcome to come to meet the artists and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

More information is available on Facebook at “art white salmon” or on the Arts Council website: whitesalmonarts.org.

The Arts Council is a 501c3 group of community artists and supporters of the arts who sponsor this event to introduce local artists’ work to the community. The Council was also the driving force in installing the 3D mural on the Hi-School Pharmacy wall, supported the Community Youth Center with classes and funds for art supplies, and presents an annual scholarship to aspiring art students from Columbia High School.