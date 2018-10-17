White Salmon Enterprise Logo

CHS Volleyball Sitting Alone in Fourth Place at Turn in Trico Season

Columbia’s Paris Happel looks to drive a spike into the heart of the King’s Way defense during last Thursday’s 1A Trico League match in Miller Gym. The Bruins fell to the Trico co-leaders in straight sets.

Columbia's Paris Happel looks to drive a spike into the heart of the King's Way defense during last Thursday's 1A Trico League match in Miller Gym. The Bruins fell to the Trico co-leaders in straight sets.

By Sverre Bakke

As of Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Columbia High volleyball reached the turn in the 2018 1A Trico League schedule when it hosted King’s Way in Miller Gym last Thursday.

The Bruins put up a good fight in their rematch with the Trico co-leaders but effort alone wasn’t enough to get them over the hump to an all-important W.

King’s Way, in the final issue, had too much firepower on offense and covered up the holes in their defense too well for CHS to mount a successful counterattack.

Final set scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.

Kendall Clark paced the Bruins in kills and blocks, while Paris Happel posted a perfect mark from the service line.

“Paris was a huge part in keeping the girls together with her positive attitude and all-around play on the net,” Bruins Coach Jenny Hallead said. “She slowed down several of the Knights’ hits with touches on her blocks and did a great job keeping most of her attacks in play.”

At Columbia 3, Steven-son 0: The Bruins picked up their second Trico win on Oct. 9 with a shutout of the Bulldogs in Miller Gym.

Set scores in the competitive match were 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

Rosalyn Slater had a team-high six kills and played well on serve to receive, Hal-lead noted.

Angelie Sampson furnish-ed five kills and led CHS in service aces.

Carolyn LaBerge directed the attack and finished with 14 assists.

Paris Happel tallied five blocks and put 100% of her serves in play.

Hallead also cited Slater, LaBerge, and Mya Aman for their standout efforts on defense.

Coming up: The Bruins went to La Center on Tues-day for their rematch with the third-place Wildcats. A result was unavailable.

Tonight, the Bruins play a Homecoming week match versus Trico co-leader Castle Rock, in Miller Gym.

Start time for the junior varsity match is 5:30 p.m. The varsity match will follow at 7.

