Third in Reading Series Coming Saturday

The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library invite the community to the third of four programs inspired by the book Danger Close by Amber Smith on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Sprint/Baker Gallery.

During WAAAM and More!, Judy Newman will share about her 40 years as a commercial pilot and her life in retirement as the current director of WAAAM (Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum). Kelly Regan, one of the three Smith daughters and the older sister of author Amber Smith, will share about her years as a pilot with the U.S. Air Force and her current employment with American Airlines.

During the two previous KOOBDOOGA (A Good Book read backward) 2018 events, attendees enjoyed a presentation by Betsy Smith, mother of author Amber who wrote the book Danger Close. Betsy shared personal stories about the entire family and how each of the daughters succeeded in aviation careers in what is often considered a male-dominated profession.

Next, everyone enjoyed a program with Kathy McCullough and Cate Daday who both shared highlights of their careers and challenges as women in aviation.

For the final KOOBDOOGA 2018 event on Saturday, Oct. 27, participants will hear from Bill Kupchin, a former pilot, flight school instructor, naval aviator, and Coast Guard Rescue pilot through North America.



In addition to the weekly events, organizers are displaying art inspired by Danger Close and created by artists throughout the region and by students at the Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School.

For info. about KOOBDOOGA programs taking place each Saturday in October, call the library at 493-1132. Audiences of all ages are encouraged to attend.